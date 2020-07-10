All apartments in Benbrook
108 San Saba Ave B

108 San Saba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

108 San Saba Avenue, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled with new cabinets, all tile floors, granite countertops. Updated AC system as well.
Lease Details: Renter to pay utilities electrical and water. Also responsible for lawn care

(RLNE5769150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 San Saba Ave B have any available units?
108 San Saba Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
Is 108 San Saba Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
108 San Saba Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 San Saba Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 108 San Saba Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 108 San Saba Ave B offer parking?
No, 108 San Saba Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 108 San Saba Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 San Saba Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 San Saba Ave B have a pool?
No, 108 San Saba Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 108 San Saba Ave B have accessible units?
No, 108 San Saba Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 108 San Saba Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 San Saba Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 San Saba Ave B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 San Saba Ave B has units with air conditioning.

