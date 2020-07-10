10709 Whitestone Ranch Road

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Benbrook home overlooking Whitestone golf course! Crisp and clean interior with a spacious floor plan. Tons of cabinet and countertop space including kitchen island and pantry. Large master including garden tub in master bath and walk-in closets. Tile floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms. One small pet allowed with owner's approval.