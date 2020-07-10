Beautiful Benbrook home overlooking Whitestone golf course! Crisp and clean interior with a spacious floor plan. Tons of cabinet and countertop space including kitchen island and pantry. Large master including garden tub in master bath and walk-in closets. Tile floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms. One small pet allowed with owner's approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10709 Whitestone Ranch Road have any available units?
10709 Whitestone Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 10709 Whitestone Ranch Road have?
Some of 10709 Whitestone Ranch Road's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10709 Whitestone Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
10709 Whitestone Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10709 Whitestone Ranch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10709 Whitestone Ranch Road is pet friendly.
Does 10709 Whitestone Ranch Road offer parking?
No, 10709 Whitestone Ranch Road does not offer parking.
Does 10709 Whitestone Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10709 Whitestone Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10709 Whitestone Ranch Road have a pool?
No, 10709 Whitestone Ranch Road does not have a pool.
Does 10709 Whitestone Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 10709 Whitestone Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10709 Whitestone Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10709 Whitestone Ranch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10709 Whitestone Ranch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10709 Whitestone Ranch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
