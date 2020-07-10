Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 10424 Trevino Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
10424 Trevino Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10424 Trevino Lane
10424 Trevino Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
10424 Trevino Lane, Benbrook, TX 76126
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Benbrook location, excellent condition, open concept floor plan, island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, covered back patio, garden tub in master bath, close to parks lake and YMCA
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10424 Trevino Lane have any available units?
10424 Trevino Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Benbrook, TX
.
What amenities does 10424 Trevino Lane have?
Some of 10424 Trevino Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10424 Trevino Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10424 Trevino Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10424 Trevino Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10424 Trevino Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Benbrook
.
Does 10424 Trevino Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10424 Trevino Lane offers parking.
Does 10424 Trevino Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10424 Trevino Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10424 Trevino Lane have a pool?
No, 10424 Trevino Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10424 Trevino Lane have accessible units?
No, 10424 Trevino Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10424 Trevino Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10424 Trevino Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10424 Trevino Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10424 Trevino Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126
Similar Pages
Benbrook 1 Bedrooms
Benbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with Gym
Benbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Little Elm, TX
Midlothian, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Azle, TX
Saginaw, TX
Ennis, TX
Granbury, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Krum, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Decatur, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary