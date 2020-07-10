All apartments in Benbrook
Benbrook, TX
10424 Trevino Lane
10424 Trevino Lane

10424 Trevino Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10424 Trevino Lane, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Benbrook location, excellent condition, open concept floor plan, island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, covered back patio, garden tub in master bath, close to parks lake and YMCA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10424 Trevino Lane have any available units?
10424 Trevino Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 10424 Trevino Lane have?
Some of 10424 Trevino Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10424 Trevino Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10424 Trevino Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10424 Trevino Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10424 Trevino Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 10424 Trevino Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10424 Trevino Lane offers parking.
Does 10424 Trevino Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10424 Trevino Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10424 Trevino Lane have a pool?
No, 10424 Trevino Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10424 Trevino Lane have accessible units?
No, 10424 Trevino Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10424 Trevino Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10424 Trevino Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10424 Trevino Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10424 Trevino Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

