Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
10401 Barber Lane
Last updated December 4 2019 at 3:32 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10401 Barber Lane
10401 Barber Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
10401 Barber Lane, Benbrook, TX 76126
Amenities
garage
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful home in great Benbrook neighborhood. Plenty of bedrooms, large backyard, game room can be second living, open floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10401 Barber Lane have any available units?
10401 Barber Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Benbrook, TX
.
What amenities does 10401 Barber Lane have?
Some of 10401 Barber Lane's amenities include garage, fireplace, and game room.
Amenities section
.
Is 10401 Barber Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10401 Barber Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10401 Barber Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10401 Barber Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Benbrook
.
Does 10401 Barber Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10401 Barber Lane offers parking.
Does 10401 Barber Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10401 Barber Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10401 Barber Lane have a pool?
No, 10401 Barber Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10401 Barber Lane have accessible units?
No, 10401 Barber Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10401 Barber Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10401 Barber Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10401 Barber Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10401 Barber Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
