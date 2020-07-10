104 Vernon Castle Avenue, Benbrook, TX 76126 Benbrook Lakeside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
WE WORK WITH ALL CREDIT TYPES! PETS OK! Beautiful granite countertops in kitchen, fresh and neutral paint throughout home, and more! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house with a 2 car garage and a large back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 104 Vernon Castle Avenue have any available units?
104 Vernon Castle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 104 Vernon Castle Avenue have?
Some of 104 Vernon Castle Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Vernon Castle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
104 Vernon Castle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Vernon Castle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Vernon Castle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 104 Vernon Castle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 104 Vernon Castle Avenue offers parking.
Does 104 Vernon Castle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Vernon Castle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Vernon Castle Avenue have a pool?
No, 104 Vernon Castle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 104 Vernon Castle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 104 Vernon Castle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Vernon Castle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Vernon Castle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Vernon Castle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Vernon Castle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
