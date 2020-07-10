All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 1030 Warden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
1030 Warden Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1030 Warden Street

1030 Warden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1030 Warden Street, Benbrook, TX 76126
Benbrook Lakeside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,796 sf home is located in Benbrook, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Warden Street have any available units?
1030 Warden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1030 Warden Street have?
Some of 1030 Warden Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Warden Street currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Warden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Warden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 Warden Street is pet friendly.
Does 1030 Warden Street offer parking?
No, 1030 Warden Street does not offer parking.
Does 1030 Warden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Warden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Warden Street have a pool?
No, 1030 Warden Street does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Warden Street have accessible units?
No, 1030 Warden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Warden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 Warden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Warden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 Warden Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary