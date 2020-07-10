All apartments in Benbrook
1030 Mckinley Street

1030 McKinley St · No Longer Available
Location

1030 McKinley St, Benbrook, TX 76126
Benbrook Lakeside

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story duplex located in the heart of Benbrook! Property has a fireplace and private, fenced-in backyard. Within short walking distance of dining and shopping. One pet allowed with owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Mckinley Street have any available units?
1030 Mckinley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1030 Mckinley Street have?
Some of 1030 Mckinley Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Mckinley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Mckinley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Mckinley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 Mckinley Street is pet friendly.
Does 1030 Mckinley Street offer parking?
Yes, 1030 Mckinley Street offers parking.
Does 1030 Mckinley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Mckinley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Mckinley Street have a pool?
No, 1030 Mckinley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Mckinley Street have accessible units?
No, 1030 Mckinley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Mckinley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 Mckinley Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Mckinley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 Mckinley Street does not have units with air conditioning.

