1030 Mckinley Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story duplex located in the heart of Benbrook! Property has a fireplace and private, fenced-in backyard. Within short walking distance of dining and shopping. One pet allowed with owner's approval.