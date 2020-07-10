10179 Trail Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 4-2-2 in quiet neighborhood. Split master with bath with separate shower and garden tub. Great yard with gazebo, storage building and nice covered patio. Open concept living room with window seat and fireplace.