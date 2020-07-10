Nice 4-2-2 in quiet neighborhood. Split master with bath with separate shower and garden tub. Great yard with gazebo, storage building and nice covered patio. Open concept living room with window seat and fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10179 Trail Ridge Drive have any available units?
10179 Trail Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 10179 Trail Ridge Drive have?
Some of 10179 Trail Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10179 Trail Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10179 Trail Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.