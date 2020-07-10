Beautiful recently remodeled home. Convenient location close to highway. Large open concept between living room & kitchen. Over sized 2nd living room or could be used for multi purpose room. Newly updated bathrooms. Good size backyard with large covered patio. Brick storage building. Utility connections in garage. Pet approval restrictions per owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1013 Locust Street have any available units?
1013 Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1013 Locust Street have?
Some of 1013 Locust Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Locust Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Locust Street is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Locust Street offers parking.
Does 1013 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Locust Street have a pool?
No, 1013 Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 1013 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Locust Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Locust Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Locust Street does not have units with air conditioning.
