1013 Locust Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful recently remodeled home. Convenient location close to highway. Large open concept between living room & kitchen. Over sized 2nd living room or could be used for multi purpose room. Newly updated bathrooms. Good size backyard with large covered patio. Brick storage building. Utility connections in garage. Pet approval restrictions per owner.