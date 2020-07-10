Shows Great. refinished wood floors, nice bathrooms, upgraded windows, nice Benbrook location, no attached garage but very large detached garage, large utility room, wood deck, covered patio, good credit 640 + required, no pets, no smoking,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1012 Warden Street have any available units?
1012 Warden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1012 Warden Street have?
Some of 1012 Warden Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Warden Street currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Warden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.