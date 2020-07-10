All apartments in Benbrook
1012 Warden Street
1012 Warden Street

1012 Warden Street · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Warden Street, Benbrook, TX 76126
Benbrook Lakeside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Shows Great. refinished wood floors, nice bathrooms, upgraded windows, nice Benbrook location, no attached garage but very large detached garage, large utility room, wood deck, covered patio, good credit 640 + required, no pets, no smoking,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Warden Street have any available units?
1012 Warden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1012 Warden Street have?
Some of 1012 Warden Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Warden Street currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Warden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Warden Street pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Warden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 1012 Warden Street offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Warden Street offers parking.
Does 1012 Warden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Warden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Warden Street have a pool?
No, 1012 Warden Street does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Warden Street have accessible units?
No, 1012 Warden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Warden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Warden Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Warden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Warden Street does not have units with air conditioning.

