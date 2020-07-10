Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 1004 Kane Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
1004 Kane Street
Last updated April 2 2019 at 9:59 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1004 Kane Street
1004 Kane Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1004 Kane Street, Benbrook, TX 76126
Benbrook Lakeside
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, brick home in suburban neighborhood, central heat and air AVAILABLE June 15.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1004 Kane Street have any available units?
1004 Kane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Benbrook, TX
.
Is 1004 Kane Street currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Kane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Kane Street pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Kane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Benbrook
.
Does 1004 Kane Street offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Kane Street offers parking.
Does 1004 Kane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Kane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Kane Street have a pool?
No, 1004 Kane Street does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Kane Street have accessible units?
No, 1004 Kane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Kane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Kane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Kane Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1004 Kane Street has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126
Similar Pages
Benbrook 1 Bedrooms
Benbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with Gym
Benbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Little Elm, TX
Midlothian, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Prosper, TX
Southlake, TX
Azle, TX
Saginaw, TX
Ennis, TX
Granbury, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Krum, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Decatur, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary