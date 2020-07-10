All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 1004 Kane Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
1004 Kane Street
Last updated April 2 2019 at 9:59 AM

1004 Kane Street

1004 Kane Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1004 Kane Street, Benbrook, TX 76126
Benbrook Lakeside

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, brick home in suburban neighborhood, central heat and air AVAILABLE June 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Kane Street have any available units?
1004 Kane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
Is 1004 Kane Street currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Kane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Kane Street pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Kane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 1004 Kane Street offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Kane Street offers parking.
Does 1004 Kane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Kane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Kane Street have a pool?
No, 1004 Kane Street does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Kane Street have accessible units?
No, 1004 Kane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Kane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Kane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Kane Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1004 Kane Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary