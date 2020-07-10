Rent Calculator
100 Lakeway Drive
Last updated April 6 2019 at 1:26 AM
100 Lakeway Drive
100 Lakeway Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
100 Lakeway Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126
Westpark Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage duplex with fenced yard and large trees. One pet allowed per owner's approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit:
1
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 100 Lakeway Drive have any available units?
100 Lakeway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Benbrook, TX
.
What amenities does 100 Lakeway Drive have?
Some of 100 Lakeway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 100 Lakeway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 Lakeway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Lakeway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Lakeway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 100 Lakeway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 100 Lakeway Drive offers parking.
Does 100 Lakeway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Lakeway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Lakeway Drive have a pool?
No, 100 Lakeway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 100 Lakeway Drive have accessible units?
No, 100 Lakeway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Lakeway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Lakeway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Lakeway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Lakeway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
