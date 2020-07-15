All apartments in Belton
811 Carla Kay Drive

811 Carla Kay · No Longer Available
Location

811 Carla Kay, Belton, TX 76513

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**Move in Special**
*No Deposit for qualified applicants!*

4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Belton. This home features stained concrete flooring as well as carpet, all black energy efficient appliances and an attached one car garage.
Call Brittny at 254-300-7315.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1975312?source=marketing

*Apply with Rhino to cover your security deposit!*
**Free Month is based on the date of application and is not transferable to any other month**

***Photos may have been taken prior to most recent resident.
Applications are processed in order of receipt. Application fees are non-refundable and transferrable to other properties within 30 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Carla Kay Drive have any available units?
811 Carla Kay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, TX.
Is 811 Carla Kay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
811 Carla Kay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Carla Kay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 Carla Kay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 811 Carla Kay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 811 Carla Kay Drive offers parking.
Does 811 Carla Kay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Carla Kay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Carla Kay Drive have a pool?
No, 811 Carla Kay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 811 Carla Kay Drive have accessible units?
No, 811 Carla Kay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Carla Kay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 Carla Kay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 Carla Kay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 Carla Kay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
