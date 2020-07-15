811 Carla Kay Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**Move in Special**

*No Deposit for qualified applicants!*



4 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Belton. This home features stained concrete flooring as well as carpet, all black energy efficient appliances and an attached one car garage.

Call Brittny at 254-300-7315.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1975312?source=marketing



*Apply with Rhino to cover your security deposit!*

**Free Month is based on the date of application and is not transferable to any other month**



***Photos may have been taken prior to most recent resident.

Applications are processed in order of receipt. Application fees are non-refundable and transferrable to other properties within 30 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.