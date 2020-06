Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently remodeled upstairs apartment in Belton! 2 bedroom 1 bath, vinyl floors through out. Spacious living area, large bedrooms. Pets allowed upon approval. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. This home will be available in April for move in! *Pictures may be prior to current tenant