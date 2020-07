5555 Huisache Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport parking garage

Never Flooded! Spacious, remodeled Bellaire home. Bright & open. Zoned to Bellaire Hi, Condit Ele, & Pershing MS. ALL appliances including two fridges, washer & dryer. Maple cabinetry, stainless appliances, quartzite counters. Vaulted ceiling in family room w/glass overlooking deck, patio & yard. This is the perfect home for entertaining. Mosquito control system. Walk-in closet in master w/airy remodeled bath & glass door to deck. Superior energy savings including replacement windows, re-insulated attic & insulated exterior walls. Automatic Sprinkler. Double garage + double carport. Secluded U-shaped street in friendly, close-knit neighborhood. Bellaire recreation amenities are close by.