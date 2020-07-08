5321 Evergreen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar game room parking garage

Some furniture can be included for a small additional fee.Beautiful custom stucco home offers downstairs study with stained block panel walls & built in cabinets. Double Durango front doors open to a large foyer with spiral iron staircase. Open kitchen/living room with bookshelves framing fireplace and glass wall of windows. Kitchen features drink fridge, ice maker, wine bar, wine fridge, Thermador ovens & big pantry. All bedrooms Upstairs. Master suite features his/hers closets, coffee bar, drink frige & huge storage closet. Game room up, sprinkler system, generator & play house!