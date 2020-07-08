All apartments in Bellaire
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:10 PM

5321 Evergreen Street

5321 Evergreen Street · No Longer Available
Location

5321 Evergreen Street, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
game room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
game room
parking
garage
Some furniture can be included for a small additional fee.Beautiful custom stucco home offers downstairs study with stained block panel walls & built in cabinets. Double Durango front doors open to a large foyer with spiral iron staircase. Open kitchen/living room with bookshelves framing fireplace and glass wall of windows. Kitchen features drink fridge, ice maker, wine bar, wine fridge, Thermador ovens & big pantry. All bedrooms Upstairs. Master suite features his/hers closets, coffee bar, drink frige & huge storage closet. Game room up, sprinkler system, generator & play house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5321 Evergreen Street have any available units?
5321 Evergreen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 5321 Evergreen Street have?
Some of 5321 Evergreen Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5321 Evergreen Street currently offering any rent specials?
5321 Evergreen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5321 Evergreen Street pet-friendly?
No, 5321 Evergreen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 5321 Evergreen Street offer parking?
Yes, 5321 Evergreen Street offers parking.
Does 5321 Evergreen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5321 Evergreen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5321 Evergreen Street have a pool?
No, 5321 Evergreen Street does not have a pool.
Does 5321 Evergreen Street have accessible units?
No, 5321 Evergreen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5321 Evergreen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5321 Evergreen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5321 Evergreen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5321 Evergreen Street does not have units with air conditioning.

