Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:41 PM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5125 MIMOSA
5125 Mimosa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5125 Mimosa Drive, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely located, fresh and comfortable 3/2 in the City of Bellaire- a short walk to Bellaire High. Recent kitchen appliances. 12x14 Master with private bath and big walk-in closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5125 MIMOSA have any available units?
5125 MIMOSA doesn't have any available units at this time.
Bellaire, TX
.
What amenities does 5125 MIMOSA have?
Some of 5125 MIMOSA's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets.
Amenities section
.
Is 5125 MIMOSA currently offering any rent specials?
5125 MIMOSA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 MIMOSA pet-friendly?
No, 5125 MIMOSA is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Bellaire
.
Does 5125 MIMOSA offer parking?
Yes, 5125 MIMOSA offers parking.
Does 5125 MIMOSA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5125 MIMOSA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 MIMOSA have a pool?
No, 5125 MIMOSA does not have a pool.
Does 5125 MIMOSA have accessible units?
No, 5125 MIMOSA does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 MIMOSA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5125 MIMOSA has units with dishwashers.
Does 5125 MIMOSA have units with air conditioning?
No, 5125 MIMOSA does not have units with air conditioning.
