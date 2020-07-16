All apartments in Bell County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

3908 Ozark Drive

3908 Ozark Drive · (254) 213-3290
Location

3908 Ozark Drive, Bell County, TX 76549

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2473 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Beautiful four bedroom in need of new renters! This amazing home features a lovely livingroom with ceramic tile flooring. The nice and open kitchen is equipped with recessed lighting, granite countertops and stainless appliances. The bedrooms are all a great size. The master bathroom boasts double vanities, a garden tub and a separate shower. Additional amenities include a second living area, a study, an alarm system and much more. Give us a call to schedule your showing today!
$250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.
*NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 8/1/20*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 Ozark Drive have any available units?
3908 Ozark Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3908 Ozark Drive have?
Some of 3908 Ozark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 Ozark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3908 Ozark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 Ozark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3908 Ozark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3908 Ozark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3908 Ozark Drive offers parking.
Does 3908 Ozark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3908 Ozark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 Ozark Drive have a pool?
No, 3908 Ozark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3908 Ozark Drive have accessible units?
No, 3908 Ozark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 Ozark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3908 Ozark Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3908 Ozark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3908 Ozark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
