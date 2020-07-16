3908 Ozark Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Beautiful four bedroom in need of new renters! This amazing home features a lovely livingroom with ceramic tile flooring. The nice and open kitchen is equipped with recessed lighting, granite countertops and stainless appliances. The bedrooms are all a great size. The master bathroom boasts double vanities, a garden tub and a separate shower. Additional amenities include a second living area, a study, an alarm system and much more. Give us a call to schedule your showing today!

$250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.

*NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 8/1/20*