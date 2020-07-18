Rent Calculator
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3440 Lauren Dr 56
3440 Lauren Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3440 Lauren Dr, Bell County, TX 76513
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NICE HOME - Property Id: 309736
NICE HOME WITH VINYL PLANK FLOORING. HAS A FIREPLACE FOR THOSE CHILLY NIGHTS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309736
Property Id 309736
(RLNE5893394)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3440 Lauren Dr 56 have any available units?
3440 Lauren Dr 56 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bell County, TX
.
Is 3440 Lauren Dr 56 currently offering any rent specials?
3440 Lauren Dr 56 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3440 Lauren Dr 56 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3440 Lauren Dr 56 is pet friendly.
Does 3440 Lauren Dr 56 offer parking?
No, 3440 Lauren Dr 56 does not offer parking.
Does 3440 Lauren Dr 56 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3440 Lauren Dr 56 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3440 Lauren Dr 56 have a pool?
No, 3440 Lauren Dr 56 does not have a pool.
Does 3440 Lauren Dr 56 have accessible units?
No, 3440 Lauren Dr 56 does not have accessible units.
Does 3440 Lauren Dr 56 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3440 Lauren Dr 56 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3440 Lauren Dr 56 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3440 Lauren Dr 56 does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oaks at Creekside Apartments
2602 S 39th St
Temple, TX 76504
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd
Temple, TX 76502
Country Place Apartments
3316 E Rancier Ave
Killeen, TX 76543
Bridgemoor at Killeen
2710 Cunningham Rd
Killeen, TX 76542
The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy
Harker Heights, TX 76548
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Temple, TX 76504
Independence Place Killeen
5016 Watercrest Rd
Killeen, TX 76549
Arbors of Killeen
2801 O W Curry Dr
Killeen, TX 76542
