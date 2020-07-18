All apartments in Bell County
Find more places like 208 Juniper Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

208 Juniper Drive

208 Juniper Dr · (254) 207-0540
Location

208 Juniper Dr, Bell County, TX 76579

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL - half off first full month's rent for a 12 month lease. 3 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Troy ISD. Features include: stained concrete flooring, granite countertops, double sinks in master bath, and a fenced backyard. This multi family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. Lawn care is included but pet rent is additional. **Pictures may be prior to current tenant**Virtual tour is for layout reference only, some colors and amenities may vary.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Juniper Drive have any available units?
208 Juniper Drive has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 208 Juniper Drive have?
Some of 208 Juniper Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Juniper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 Juniper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Juniper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Juniper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 208 Juniper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 208 Juniper Drive offers parking.
Does 208 Juniper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Juniper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Juniper Drive have a pool?
No, 208 Juniper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 208 Juniper Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 Juniper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Juniper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Juniper Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Juniper Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 208 Juniper Drive has units with air conditioning.
