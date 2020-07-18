208 Juniper Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MOVE IN SPECIAL - half off first full month's rent for a 12 month lease. 3 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Troy ISD. Features include: stained concrete flooring, granite countertops, double sinks in master bath, and a fenced backyard. This multi family home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. Lawn care is included but pet rent is additional. **Pictures may be prior to current tenant**Virtual tour is for layout reference only, some colors and amenities may vary.**