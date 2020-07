Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

104 B Lowes Blvd. Available 08/05/20 Dogs Accepted! - Be the first tenant in this BRAND new duplex on the BRAND new Lowes Boulevard in Killeen! Once inside the front door you will know your home! Gorgeous stained concrete floors from the front door to the back of the property! Beautiful brown finished kitchen cabinets with quartz granite countertops complete with all your needed appliances. The large master suite is located in the back of the unit for peace and quiet! 6 foot privacy fence and newly sodded backyard with installed sprinkler system gives everyone a nice place to sit on nice evenings looking at the Texas stars! Added bonus: the entire home has spray foam insulation to save on your heating/cooling bill! Hurry on this one because it won't last long!



No Cats Allowed



