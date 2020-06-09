16016 Spillman Ranch Loop

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Custom Home in Falconhead at Spillman Ranch - Lake Travis Schools - Nestled in the heart of Spillman Ranch in the Falconhead division is this lovely two story home. With an all stone exterior, spacious floor plan and lovely back patio this home is a must see. Featuring an upgraded kitchen with central island, all granite counter tops, 2 dining areas - downstairs office/study and Master suite. Upstairs offers game room plus 3 bedrooms.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



• Smoking: NO

• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

• School District: Lake Travis ISD

• Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

• Administrative Fee: $50



