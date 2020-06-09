All apartments in Bee Cave
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14308 Senia Bend, Bee Cave, TX 78738

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2045 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
Fabulous one story home. Great Location, close to shopping. Well maintained 3 bedroom in Ladera Community close to Hill Country Galleria, between FM620 and Hwy 71. In Lake Travis Middle School. Granite in kitchen and baths. Open floor plan with fireplace in family room. Plantation shutters on windows. 2nd office area can be used as 4th bedroom or gameroom. Double vanity in 2nd bath. Already fenced backyard backs to greenbelt, Close to Home Depot, Target, Hill Country Galleria and High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14308 Senia BND have any available units?
14308 Senia BND has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14308 Senia BND have?
Some of 14308 Senia BND's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14308 Senia BND currently offering any rent specials?
14308 Senia BND isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14308 Senia BND pet-friendly?
No, 14308 Senia BND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bee Cave.
Does 14308 Senia BND offer parking?
No, 14308 Senia BND does not offer parking.
Does 14308 Senia BND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14308 Senia BND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14308 Senia BND have a pool?
No, 14308 Senia BND does not have a pool.
Does 14308 Senia BND have accessible units?
No, 14308 Senia BND does not have accessible units.
Does 14308 Senia BND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14308 Senia BND has units with dishwashers.
Does 14308 Senia BND have units with air conditioning?
No, 14308 Senia BND does not have units with air conditioning.
