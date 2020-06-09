14308 Senia BND

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace game room microwave

Fabulous one story home. Great Location, close to shopping. Well maintained 3 bedroom in Ladera Community close to Hill Country Galleria, between FM620 and Hwy 71. In Lake Travis Middle School. Granite in kitchen and baths. Open floor plan with fireplace in family room. Plantation shutters on windows. 2nd office area can be used as 4th bedroom or gameroom. Double vanity in 2nd bath. Already fenced backyard backs to greenbelt, Close to Home Depot, Target, Hill Country Galleria and High School.