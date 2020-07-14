All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like The Cottages at Bedford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
The Cottages at Bedford
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:32 PM

The Cottages at Bedford

2000 Park Place Blvd · (817) 813-8124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX 76021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1003 · Avail. Aug 29

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Unit 904 · Avail. Aug 7

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Unit 906 · Avail. Aug 7

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 708 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 948 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 948 sqft

Unit 706 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 948 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cottages at Bedford.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
carport
guest parking
internet access
Cottages at Bedford Apartments offers a combination of Comfort, Style, and Convenience! The Cottages at Bedford is located at 2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX 76021. Enjoy a simple daily commute to any of the HEB area's major employers using easily accessible Highways of Hwy 121, Hwy 820, and Hwy 183. Let our Leasing Team show you everything Cottages at Bedford has to offer. Cottages at Bedford features a range of Community and Apartment Amenities, including a Pet Play Area, Fireplaces, and Rentable Storage Units. It's time to find your new home. Contact Us, or stop by and find your Cottages at Bedford Lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100 O.A.C.
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, limit of 50 lbs per pet
Parking Details: Other, 420 spaces/unit, assigned. Additional covered parking is available for residents at an additional $25.00/month fee. Visitors are allowed to park inside the gate in designated visitor parking spaces only. Please call us for complete parking information. Other, assigned: $25/month. Additional covered parking is available for residents at an additional $25.00/month fee. Visitors are allowed to park inside the gate in designated visitor parking spaces only. Please call us for complete parking information. Surface Lot: $20 per space, designated visitor parking.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cottages at Bedford have any available units?
The Cottages at Bedford has 12 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cottages at Bedford have?
Some of The Cottages at Bedford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cottages at Bedford currently offering any rent specials?
The Cottages at Bedford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cottages at Bedford pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cottages at Bedford is pet friendly.
Does The Cottages at Bedford offer parking?
Yes, The Cottages at Bedford offers parking.
Does The Cottages at Bedford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cottages at Bedford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cottages at Bedford have a pool?
Yes, The Cottages at Bedford has a pool.
Does The Cottages at Bedford have accessible units?
Yes, The Cottages at Bedford has accessible units.
Does The Cottages at Bedford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cottages at Bedford has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Cottages at Bedford?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76022
3001 Crystal Springs
3001 Crystal Springs
Bedford, TX 76021
Huntington Glen Apartments
2900 Harwood Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Summerstone Apartment Homes
2301 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity