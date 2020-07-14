The Cottages at Bedford

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100 O.A.C.
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, limit of 50 lbs per pet
Parking Details: Other, 420 spaces/unit, assigned. Additional covered parking is available for residents at an additional $25.00/month fee. Visitors are allowed to park inside the gate in designated visitor parking spaces only. Please call us for complete parking information. Other, assigned: $25/month. Additional covered parking is available for residents at an additional $25.00/month fee. Visitors are allowed to park inside the gate in designated visitor parking spaces only. Please call us for complete parking information. Surface Lot: $20 per space, designated visitor parking.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet