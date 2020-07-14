The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard internet access

The Brownstone is a newly renovated apartment complex located in Bedford, TX. As one of the few apartment living options boasting attached garages, covered carports & unique loft-style townhomes, this is the perfect place to call home! Our convenient location gives you easy access to DFW Airport, Euless, Grapevine & Ft. Worth.



The Brownstone is home to those that live, work, and play in Bedford. The Townhome style, multi-level floor plan with attached garages creates a one of a kind, best in class environment. Whether you're looking to be close to shopping or restaurants, living at The Brownstone Apartments puts you in the center of it all. Enjoy easy access to DFW airport, Euless, Grapevine, or Fort Worth - all located near The Brownstone Apartments in Bedford. At The Brownstone Apartments residents will enjoy both a professional on-site management and maintenance team whose goal is to provide an exceptional living experience.



Please take a few moments to look at our Floor Plans/R