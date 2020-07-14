All apartments in Bedford
The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes

400 Pecan Bend Dr · (833) 962-3169
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Pecan Bend Dr, Bedford, TX 76022

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 254 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 984 sqft

Unit 370 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
internet access
The Brownstone is a newly renovated apartment complex located in Bedford, TX. As one of the few apartment living options boasting attached garages, covered carports & unique loft-style townhomes, this is the perfect place to call home! Our convenient location gives you easy access to DFW Airport, Euless, Grapevine & Ft. Worth.

The Brownstone is home to those that live, work, and play in Bedford. The Townhome style, multi-level floor plan with attached garages creates a one of a kind, best in class environment. Whether you're looking to be close to shopping or restaurants, living at The Brownstone Apartments puts you in the center of it all. Enjoy easy access to DFW airport, Euless, Grapevine, or Fort Worth - all located near The Brownstone Apartments in Bedford. At The Brownstone Apartments residents will enjoy both a professional on-site management and maintenance team whose goal is to provide an exceptional living experience.

Please take a few moments to look at our Floor Plans/R

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage: 1 space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes have any available units?
The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes have?
Some of The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes offers parking.
Does The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes has a pool.
Does The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes have accessible units?
No, The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
