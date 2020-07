Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving trash valet cc payments coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments fire pit internet cafe lobby online portal

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs - virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover the beauty and convenience of Bedford at Colonial Village at Shoal Creek apartments. Located in the Mid-Cities with easy access to Highway 182. This pet friendly community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans with beautiful features including picture windows, custom cabinetry and more. Apartments are equipped with full size washer/dryer connections, central air conditioning and heat as well as private balconies/patios. Residents have access to a private clubhouse and business center. Additional amenities include a 24 hour cardio and strength training gym, 2 resort style sparkling pools and assigned covered parking. Runners will enjoy the convenient running trails located on the property. Host a weekend BBQ at our grilling area with picnic tables.