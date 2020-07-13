Amenities
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Welcome to Bedford's premier one-bedroom community, Arbors on Forest Ridge Apartments. We are the perfect place to call home in beautiful Bedford, Texas! Enjoy the quality of our apartment homes featuring one-bedroom floor plans, built-in microwaves, decorator bookshelves, fireplaces and studies in select units. In addition, you will discover a host of amenities swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and a 24-hour fitness and business center. We also have a bark park with a pet washing station for your furry friends.Arbors on Forest Ridge Apartments is located near Cafe Sicilia, Bedford Library, Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger’s and the Northeast Mall! We are committed to providing 5 star service at all times.