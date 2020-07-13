Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access key fob access trash valet alarm system carport coffee bar on-site laundry 24hr maintenance hot tub package receiving

***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Welcome to Bedford's premier one-bedroom community, Arbors on Forest Ridge Apartments. We are the perfect place to call home in beautiful Bedford, Texas! Enjoy the quality of our apartment homes featuring one-bedroom floor plans, built-in microwaves, decorator bookshelves, fireplaces and studies in select units. In addition, you will discover a host of amenities swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and a 24-hour fitness and business center. We also have a bark park with a pet washing station for your furry friends.Arbors on Forest Ridge Apartments is located near Cafe Sicilia, Bedford Library, Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger’s and the Northeast Mall! We are committed to providing 5 star service at all times.