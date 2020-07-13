All apartments in Bedford
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Arbors on Forest Ridge

2200 Forest Ridge Dr · (817) 241-2004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2200 Forest Ridge Dr, Bedford, TX 76021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1515 · Avail. Aug 20

$856

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Unit 1512 · Avail. Sep 2

$861

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Unit 1514 · Avail. Jul 21

$876

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbors on Forest Ridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
trash valet
alarm system
carport
coffee bar
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
hot tub
package receiving
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Welcome to Bedford's premier one-bedroom community, Arbors on Forest Ridge Apartments. We are the perfect place to call home in beautiful Bedford, Texas! Enjoy the quality of our apartment homes featuring one-bedroom floor plans, built-in microwaves, decorator bookshelves, fireplaces and studies in select units. In addition, you will discover a host of amenities swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and a 24-hour fitness and business center. We also have a bark park with a pet washing station for your furry friends.Arbors on Forest Ridge Apartments is located near Cafe Sicilia, Bedford Library, Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger’s and the Northeast Mall! We are committed to providing 5 star service at all times.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: Pet fee $200.00
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbors on Forest Ridge have any available units?
Arbors on Forest Ridge has 14 units available starting at $856 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbors on Forest Ridge have?
Some of Arbors on Forest Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbors on Forest Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Arbors on Forest Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbors on Forest Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbors on Forest Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Arbors on Forest Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Arbors on Forest Ridge offers parking.
Does Arbors on Forest Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbors on Forest Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbors on Forest Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Arbors on Forest Ridge has a pool.
Does Arbors on Forest Ridge have accessible units?
No, Arbors on Forest Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Arbors on Forest Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbors on Forest Ridge has units with dishwashers.
