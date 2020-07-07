Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
840 Springdale Road
840 Springdale Road
840 Springdale Road
Location
840 Springdale Road, Bedford, TX 76021
Shady Brook
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large Bedford rental in a great neighborhood. Near Bedford Boys Ranch and outstanding schools. Close to shopping and freeway access. Very large yard with shed. Upgraded bath rooms and flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 840 Springdale Road have any available units?
840 Springdale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bedford, TX
.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bedford Rent Report
.
What amenities does 840 Springdale Road have?
Some of 840 Springdale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 840 Springdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
840 Springdale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Springdale Road pet-friendly?
No, 840 Springdale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bedford
.
Does 840 Springdale Road offer parking?
No, 840 Springdale Road does not offer parking.
Does 840 Springdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Springdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Springdale Road have a pool?
No, 840 Springdale Road does not have a pool.
Does 840 Springdale Road have accessible units?
No, 840 Springdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Springdale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 840 Springdale Road has units with dishwashers.
