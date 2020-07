Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking playground

*$199.00 1st Months Rent*2 Bedroom 1 Bath Upstairs - Property Id: 265936



We are All Bills Paid. We have great features in our community for you to utilize that include a playground, dog park, covered parking, 2 laundry facilities on site, large walk-in closets, microwaves and much more. You can apply online at www.avantibedford.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265936

