Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

800 Queens Way

800 Queens Way · No Longer Available
Location

800 Queens Way, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
THIS 5 BEDROOM HOME JUST HAD LOTS OF UPDATES. MOVE IN READY!!! Follow the RENTLY.com ad to VIEW the home.
AFTER VIEWING THE HOME -Please follow the www.frontlineproperty.com website for all application instructions. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE DONE ONLINE ON WEBSITE! MUST TURN IN ALL DOCUMENTS REQUIRED TO BE A COMPLETE APPLICATION!

https://frontlineproperty.com/apply-online/

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
817-288-5559
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

800 Queens Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
800 Queens Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 800 Queens Way is not pet friendly.
