701 Rankin Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

701 Rankin Drive

701 Rankin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

701 Rankin Drive, Bedford, TX 76022
Kelmont Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Bedford is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. home has over sized living and dinning room as well as covered rear patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/215-clark-dr

Anson Wheat, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195
<br /
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

