620 Queens Way

Location

620 Queens Way, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,280 sf home is located in Bedford, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Queens Way have any available units?
620 Queens Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Queens Way have?
Some of 620 Queens Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Queens Way currently offering any rent specials?
620 Queens Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Queens Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Queens Way is pet friendly.
Does 620 Queens Way offer parking?
Yes, 620 Queens Way offers parking.
Does 620 Queens Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Queens Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Queens Way have a pool?
No, 620 Queens Way does not have a pool.
Does 620 Queens Way have accessible units?
No, 620 Queens Way does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Queens Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Queens Way does not have units with dishwashers.

