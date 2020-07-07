Rent Calculator
All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 3716 Pinewood Street.
Home
Bedford, TX
3716 Pinewood Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3716 Pinewood Street
3716 Pinewood Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3716 Pinewood Street, Bedford, TX 76021
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3716 Pinewood Street have any available units?
3716 Pinewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bedford, TX
.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bedford Rent Report
.
Is 3716 Pinewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Pinewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Pinewood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3716 Pinewood Street is pet friendly.
Does 3716 Pinewood Street offer parking?
No, 3716 Pinewood Street does not offer parking.
Does 3716 Pinewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3716 Pinewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Pinewood Street have a pool?
No, 3716 Pinewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 3716 Pinewood Street have accessible units?
No, 3716 Pinewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Pinewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3716 Pinewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3716 Pinewood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3716 Pinewood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
