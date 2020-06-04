All apartments in Bedford
3708 Pinewood Street
3708 Pinewood Street

Location

3708 Pinewood Street, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,876 sq ft, 1 story home in Bedford! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Pinewood Street have any available units?
3708 Pinewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 3708 Pinewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Pinewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Pinewood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3708 Pinewood Street is pet friendly.
Does 3708 Pinewood Street offer parking?
No, 3708 Pinewood Street does not offer parking.
Does 3708 Pinewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Pinewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Pinewood Street have a pool?
No, 3708 Pinewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 3708 Pinewood Street have accessible units?
No, 3708 Pinewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Pinewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3708 Pinewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3708 Pinewood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3708 Pinewood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

