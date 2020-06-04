All apartments in Bedford
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:31 PM

3521 Meadowside Drive

3521 Meadowside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3521 Meadowside Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful property located in a well established neighborhood has been updated with all new granite counter tops and all new kitchen appliances. Split bedrooms, 2 living areas, dining, breakfast nook and sun room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3521 Meadowside Drive have any available units?
3521 Meadowside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3521 Meadowside Drive have?
Some of 3521 Meadowside Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3521 Meadowside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3521 Meadowside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 Meadowside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3521 Meadowside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3521 Meadowside Drive offer parking?
No, 3521 Meadowside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3521 Meadowside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3521 Meadowside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 Meadowside Drive have a pool?
No, 3521 Meadowside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3521 Meadowside Drive have accessible units?
No, 3521 Meadowside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 Meadowside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3521 Meadowside Drive has units with dishwashers.

