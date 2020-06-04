3521 Meadowside Drive

This beautiful property located in a well established neighborhood has been updated with all new granite counter tops and all new kitchen appliances. Split bedrooms, 2 living areas, dining, breakfast nook and sun room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
