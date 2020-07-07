Rent Calculator
3505 Versante Drive
3505 Versante Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3505 Versante Drive, Bedford, TX 76021
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rental house
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3505 Versante Drive have any available units?
3505 Versante Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bedford, TX
.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bedford Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3505 Versante Drive have?
Some of 3505 Versante Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3505 Versante Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Versante Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Versante Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3505 Versante Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bedford
.
Does 3505 Versante Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3505 Versante Drive offers parking.
Does 3505 Versante Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 Versante Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Versante Drive have a pool?
No, 3505 Versante Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Versante Drive have accessible units?
No, 3505 Versante Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Versante Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3505 Versante Drive has units with dishwashers.
