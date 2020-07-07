All apartments in Bedford
Last updated June 10 2019 at 9:58 AM

3332 Manchester Circle

3332 Manchester Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3332 Manchester Circle, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3-2-2 in Bedford, HEB ISD! Great location! Lovely laminate flooring, high ceilings, spacious rooms, open layout, walk-in closets and so much more! Amenities include a huge 22x19 family room with a pretty floor to ceiling woodburning fireplace, formal dining area, nice kitchen with a wet-bar, built-in microwave and breakfast nook. Large master suite has private bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower. Nice sized secondaries, large backyard with open patio and sprinkler system located near highways, shopping and just minutes from the Airport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3332 Manchester Circle have any available units?
3332 Manchester Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3332 Manchester Circle have?
Some of 3332 Manchester Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3332 Manchester Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3332 Manchester Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3332 Manchester Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3332 Manchester Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3332 Manchester Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3332 Manchester Circle offers parking.
Does 3332 Manchester Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3332 Manchester Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3332 Manchester Circle have a pool?
No, 3332 Manchester Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3332 Manchester Circle have accessible units?
No, 3332 Manchester Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3332 Manchester Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3332 Manchester Circle has units with dishwashers.

