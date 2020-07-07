3332 Manchester Circle

Amenities

Nice 3-2-2 in Bedford, HEB ISD! Great location! Lovely laminate flooring, high ceilings, spacious rooms, open layout, walk-in closets and so much more! Amenities include a huge 22x19 family room with a pretty floor to ceiling woodburning fireplace, formal dining area, nice kitchen with a wet-bar, built-in microwave and breakfast nook. Large master suite has private bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower. Nice sized secondaries, large backyard with open patio and sprinkler system located near highways, shopping and just minutes from the Airport!