Last updated July 5 2019 at 5:20 PM

3304 Paint Brush Ln

3304 Paint Brush Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3304 Paint Brush Lane, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home in Bedford is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 Paint Brush Ln have any available units?
3304 Paint Brush Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 3304 Paint Brush Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3304 Paint Brush Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 Paint Brush Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3304 Paint Brush Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3304 Paint Brush Ln offer parking?
No, 3304 Paint Brush Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3304 Paint Brush Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3304 Paint Brush Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 Paint Brush Ln have a pool?
No, 3304 Paint Brush Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3304 Paint Brush Ln have accessible units?
No, 3304 Paint Brush Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 Paint Brush Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3304 Paint Brush Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3304 Paint Brush Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3304 Paint Brush Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

