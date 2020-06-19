Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
3300 Paint Brush Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3300 Paint Brush Lane
3300 Paint Brush Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3300 Paint Brush Lane, Bedford, TX 76021
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
This beautifully maintained home boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Centrally located in the heart of DFW. Near 121, DFW Airport, shops and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3300 Paint Brush Lane have any available units?
3300 Paint Brush Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bedford, TX
.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bedford Rent Report
.
Is 3300 Paint Brush Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Paint Brush Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Paint Brush Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Paint Brush Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bedford
.
Does 3300 Paint Brush Lane offer parking?
No, 3300 Paint Brush Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3300 Paint Brush Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Paint Brush Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Paint Brush Lane have a pool?
No, 3300 Paint Brush Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Paint Brush Lane have accessible units?
No, 3300 Paint Brush Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Paint Brush Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Paint Brush Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 Paint Brush Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 Paint Brush Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
