All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 33 Somerset Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
33 Somerset Terrace
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

33 Somerset Terrace

33 Somerset Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

33 Somerset Terrace, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful neighborhood, close to Stonegate Elementary. House includes granite in kitchen, hardwood laminate, carpet, paint, stainless appliances, Huge backyard with mature trees, play set, and a lot of character.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Somerset Terrace have any available units?
33 Somerset Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Somerset Terrace have?
Some of 33 Somerset Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Somerset Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
33 Somerset Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Somerset Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 33 Somerset Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 33 Somerset Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 33 Somerset Terrace offers parking.
Does 33 Somerset Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Somerset Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Somerset Terrace have a pool?
No, 33 Somerset Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 33 Somerset Terrace have accessible units?
No, 33 Somerset Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Somerset Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Somerset Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Huntington Glen Apartments
2900 Harwood Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir
Bedford, TX 76021
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary