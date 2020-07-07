Beautiful neighborhood, close to Stonegate Elementary. House includes granite in kitchen, hardwood laminate, carpet, paint, stainless appliances, Huge backyard with mature trees, play set, and a lot of character.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 33 Somerset Terrace have any available units?
33 Somerset Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Somerset Terrace have?
Some of 33 Somerset Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Somerset Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
33 Somerset Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.