328 Elisha Court
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:40 PM

328 Elisha Court

328 Elisha Court · No Longer Available
Location

328 Elisha Court, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,238 sq ft, 1 story home in Bedford! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Elisha Court have any available units?
328 Elisha Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 Elisha Court have?
Some of 328 Elisha Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Elisha Court currently offering any rent specials?
328 Elisha Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Elisha Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 Elisha Court is pet friendly.
Does 328 Elisha Court offer parking?
No, 328 Elisha Court does not offer parking.
Does 328 Elisha Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Elisha Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Elisha Court have a pool?
No, 328 Elisha Court does not have a pool.
Does 328 Elisha Court have accessible units?
No, 328 Elisha Court does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Elisha Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Elisha Court does not have units with dishwashers.

