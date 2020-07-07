Rent Calculator
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
Location
3113 Dogwood Court, Bedford, TX 76021
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location north of 183 in HEB school district. Location provides easy access to work, shopping, and entertainment areas. New carpet and paint. Great home for living and entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3113 Dogwood Court have any available units?
3113 Dogwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bedford, TX
.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bedford Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3113 Dogwood Court have?
Some of 3113 Dogwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3113 Dogwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3113 Dogwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 Dogwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 3113 Dogwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bedford
.
Does 3113 Dogwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 3113 Dogwood Court offers parking.
Does 3113 Dogwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3113 Dogwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 Dogwood Court have a pool?
No, 3113 Dogwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 3113 Dogwood Court have accessible units?
No, 3113 Dogwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 Dogwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3113 Dogwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
