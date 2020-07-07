All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 3113 Dogwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
3113 Dogwood Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3113 Dogwood Court

3113 Dogwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3113 Dogwood Court, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location north of 183 in HEB school district. Location provides easy access to work, shopping, and entertainment areas. New carpet and paint. Great home for living and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 Dogwood Court have any available units?
3113 Dogwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3113 Dogwood Court have?
Some of 3113 Dogwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 Dogwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3113 Dogwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 Dogwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 3113 Dogwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3113 Dogwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 3113 Dogwood Court offers parking.
Does 3113 Dogwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3113 Dogwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 Dogwood Court have a pool?
No, 3113 Dogwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 3113 Dogwood Court have accessible units?
No, 3113 Dogwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 Dogwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3113 Dogwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022
3001 Crystal Springs
3001 Crystal Springs
Bedford, TX 76021
Huntington Glen Apartments
2900 Harwood Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
The Arbors of Central Park
2701 Parkview Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary