3019 Bramble Oaks Court

Beautiful home located on cul-de-sac for privacy. Features office or formal dining room with french doors. Backyard has large patio deck and home is conveniently located near dog park, shopping center, athletic complex, YMCA and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
