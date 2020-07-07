3019 Bramble Oaks Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Beautiful home located on cul-de-sac for privacy. Features office or formal dining room with french doors. Backyard has large patio deck and home is conveniently located near dog park, shopping center, athletic complex, YMCA and much more.