Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:03 AM

3019 Bramble Oaks Court

3019 Bramble Oaks Court · No Longer Available
Location

3019 Bramble Oaks Court, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Beautiful home located on cul-de-sac for privacy. Features office or formal dining room with french doors. Backyard has large patio deck and home is conveniently located near dog park, shopping center, athletic complex, YMCA and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 Bramble Oaks Court have any available units?
3019 Bramble Oaks Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3019 Bramble Oaks Court have?
Some of 3019 Bramble Oaks Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 Bramble Oaks Court currently offering any rent specials?
3019 Bramble Oaks Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 Bramble Oaks Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3019 Bramble Oaks Court is pet friendly.
Does 3019 Bramble Oaks Court offer parking?
Yes, 3019 Bramble Oaks Court offers parking.
Does 3019 Bramble Oaks Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 Bramble Oaks Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 Bramble Oaks Court have a pool?
No, 3019 Bramble Oaks Court does not have a pool.
Does 3019 Bramble Oaks Court have accessible units?
No, 3019 Bramble Oaks Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 Bramble Oaks Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3019 Bramble Oaks Court has units with dishwashers.

