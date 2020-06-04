3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible dog park on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

Bedford unit w/Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Assigned parking, Hot Tub, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Dog Park

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. Please do not apply through the website, please apply in person if you wish to apply. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com