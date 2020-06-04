All apartments in Bedford
3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:02 PM

3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021

3001 Crystal Springs · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Crystal Springs, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Bedford unit w/Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Assigned parking, Hot Tub, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Dog Park
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. Please do not apply through the website, please apply in person if you wish to apply. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021 have any available units?
3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021 have?
Some of 3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021 currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021 is pet friendly.
Does 3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021 offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021 offers parking.
Does 3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021 have a pool?
Yes, 3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021 has a pool.
Does 3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021 have accessible units?
Yes, 3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021 has accessible units.
Does 3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 Crystal Springs St, Bedford, TX 76021 has units with dishwashers.

