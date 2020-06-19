All apartments in Bedford
3000 Everest Drive
3000 Everest Drive

3000 Everest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3000 Everest Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the sought after HEB ISD. This home has an open concept living and kitchen area, great for entertaining. The kitchen is updated with quartz counter tops, an island and lots of storage. Home has bedroom with full bath down stairs and the master and 1 other bedroom and full bath up stairs Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Everest Drive have any available units?
3000 Everest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 3000 Everest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Everest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Everest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 Everest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3000 Everest Drive offer parking?
No, 3000 Everest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3000 Everest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Everest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Everest Drive have a pool?
No, 3000 Everest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3000 Everest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3000 Everest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Everest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 Everest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 Everest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 Everest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

