All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 3000 Bedford Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
3000 Bedford Rd
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:03 PM

3000 Bedford Rd

3000 Bedford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3000 Bedford Road, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Area: Hurst/ Euless/ Bedford
Bedford 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath/ $830-1000 / 544-703 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Assigned parking, Club house, Hot Tub, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Carports, Racquetball
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1070

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Bedford Rd have any available units?
3000 Bedford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 Bedford Rd have?
Some of 3000 Bedford Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Bedford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Bedford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Bedford Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Bedford Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3000 Bedford Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Bedford Rd offers parking.
Does 3000 Bedford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Bedford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Bedford Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3000 Bedford Rd has a pool.
Does 3000 Bedford Rd have accessible units?
No, 3000 Bedford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Bedford Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 Bedford Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd
Bedford, TX 76021
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Summerstone Apartment Homes
2301 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary