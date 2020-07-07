All apartments in Bedford
2929 Beachtree Lane

Location

2929 Beachtree Lane, Bedford, TX 76021
Woodbridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees**Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,764 sq ft, 1 story home in Bedford! Spacious living room with beautiful wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting and updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today! If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Beachtree Lane have any available units?
2929 Beachtree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 Beachtree Lane have?
Some of 2929 Beachtree Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Beachtree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Beachtree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Beachtree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 Beachtree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2929 Beachtree Lane offer parking?
No, 2929 Beachtree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2929 Beachtree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 Beachtree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Beachtree Lane have a pool?
No, 2929 Beachtree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Beachtree Lane have accessible units?
No, 2929 Beachtree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Beachtree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 Beachtree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

