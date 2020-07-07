2910 Oak Shadow Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious townhome features open floorplan with two fireplaces, built-in bookshelves, spacious master bedroom with large shower and two walk in closets. Many updates: 2018 2 new HVAC, fresh paint, counter tops, shower, mirrors, removed popcorn from ceilings and new stainless steel appliances. Community pool and clubhouse directly across from this townhome. Oversized 2 car garage with opener. This townhome also features a private patio and courtyard with large tree at front door area. Pets considered!