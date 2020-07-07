All apartments in Bedford
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:19 PM

2910 Oak Shadow Circle

2910 Oak Shadow Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2910 Oak Shadow Cir, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious townhome features open floorplan with two fireplaces, built-in bookshelves, spacious master bedroom with large shower and two walk in closets. Many updates: 2018 2 new HVAC, fresh paint, counter tops, shower, mirrors, removed popcorn from ceilings and new stainless steel appliances. Community pool and clubhouse directly across from this townhome. Oversized 2 car garage with opener. This townhome also features a private patio and courtyard with large tree at front door area. Pets considered!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 Oak Shadow Circle have any available units?
2910 Oak Shadow Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 Oak Shadow Circle have?
Some of 2910 Oak Shadow Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 Oak Shadow Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2910 Oak Shadow Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 Oak Shadow Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2910 Oak Shadow Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2910 Oak Shadow Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2910 Oak Shadow Circle offers parking.
Does 2910 Oak Shadow Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 Oak Shadow Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 Oak Shadow Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2910 Oak Shadow Circle has a pool.
Does 2910 Oak Shadow Circle have accessible units?
No, 2910 Oak Shadow Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 Oak Shadow Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2910 Oak Shadow Circle has units with dishwashers.

