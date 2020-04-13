All apartments in Bedford
2909 Miles Way
2909 Miles Way

2909 Miles Way · No Longer Available
Location

2909 Miles Way, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Open concept split master 4 bedroom. 4th bedroom is a flex room with built in that could function as a study. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Miles Way have any available units?
2909 Miles Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 Miles Way have?
Some of 2909 Miles Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Miles Way currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Miles Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Miles Way pet-friendly?
No, 2909 Miles Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2909 Miles Way offer parking?
No, 2909 Miles Way does not offer parking.
Does 2909 Miles Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2909 Miles Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Miles Way have a pool?
No, 2909 Miles Way does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Miles Way have accessible units?
No, 2909 Miles Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Miles Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2909 Miles Way has units with dishwashers.

