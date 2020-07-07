2908 Pecan Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Unique 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,878 sq ft home in Bedford! Spacious living room with beautiful brick fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and granite counters. Master suite with attached bathroom equipped with tub and shower. Spacious backyard with covered patio, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



Please report any fraudulent listings.

BEWARE OF SCAMS

WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:

5 MILES

LETGO

CRAIGSLIST

OFFER UP

FACEBOOK

WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.