Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:40 PM

2908 Pecan Circle

2908 Pecan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2908 Pecan Circle, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Unique 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,878 sq ft home in Bedford! Spacious living room with beautiful brick fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and granite counters. Master suite with attached bathroom equipped with tub and shower. Spacious backyard with covered patio, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Pecan Circle have any available units?
2908 Pecan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2908 Pecan Circle have?
Some of 2908 Pecan Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 Pecan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Pecan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Pecan Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2908 Pecan Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2908 Pecan Circle offer parking?
No, 2908 Pecan Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2908 Pecan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 Pecan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Pecan Circle have a pool?
No, 2908 Pecan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Pecan Circle have accessible units?
No, 2908 Pecan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Pecan Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2908 Pecan Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

